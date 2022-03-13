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Hateful, Jeremy Vine's War Crimes Amidst Moral Collapse.
Dune Drifter
Dune Drifter
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30 views • March 13, 2022
Hateful, Jeremy Vine's War Crimes Amidst Moral Collapse.

https://rumble.com/vx9qlj-hateful-jeremy-vines-war-crimes-amidst-moral-collapse..html

BBC Radio 2 and Channel 5 Chat Show Host, Tells A Caller "you put on a uniform for Putin and you go and fight his war you probably deserve to die". Deplorable, insensitive, thoughtless psycho. (He should not be permitted to talk to the public in this way with a mindset like that)

This is a excerpt from the UK Column (Truth) News program, March 7th, 2022. With Brian Gerrish, Mike Robinson, David Scott and Katy-Jo Murfin. Broadcast LIVE at 1pm Monday, Wednesday, Friday
To see the full show and/or on demand plus interviews and featured content:-
https://www.ukcolumn.org/


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SOUNDGROUNDER MUSIC https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb1sjT3OHG3fPYKwI81OqSg

http://www.soundgrounder.co.uk/

DUNE
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Dune/

TOPICAL DIGEST
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/TopicalDigest

WATER BEARER
https://ugetube.com/@The%20Waterbearer

DUNEDRIFTER, (Counter Narrative / Legal Channel)
https://rumble.com/user/DuneDrifter

TOPICAL DIGEST
https://odysee.com/Topical_Digest

---------------------------------------------------------
UNIVERSAL DECLARATION OF HUMAN RIGHTS
(Article 1).
All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights
Articles 1 ---30 https://www.un.org/en/about-us/universal-declaration-of-human-rights

To save all our rights we have to fight for ourselves and others until they awaken and join us.
Soundgrounder Music
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb1sjT3OHG3fPYKwI81OqSg

Hateful, MSM, Chat Show Host
Keywords
msmhatefulchat show host
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