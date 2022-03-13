© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Hateful, Jeremy Vine's War Crimes Amidst Moral Collapse.
Follow
0
Share
Report
30 views • March 13, 2022
Hateful, Jeremy Vine's War Crimes Amidst Moral Collapse.
https://rumble.com/vx9qlj-hateful-jeremy-vines-war-crimes-amidst-moral-collapse..html
BBC Radio 2 and Channel 5 Chat Show Host, Tells A Caller "you put on a uniform for Putin and you go and fight his war you probably deserve to die". Deplorable, insensitive, thoughtless psycho. (He should not be permitted to talk to the public in this way with a mindset like that)
This is a excerpt from the UK Column (Truth) News program, March 7th, 2022. With Brian Gerrish, Mike Robinson, David Scott and Katy-Jo Murfin. Broadcast LIVE at 1pm Monday, Wednesday, Friday
To see the full show and/or on demand plus interviews and featured content:-
https://www.ukcolumn.org/
----------------------------------------
SOUNDGROUNDER MUSIC https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb1sjT3OHG3fPYKwI81OqSg
http://www.soundgrounder.co.uk/
DUNE
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Dune/
TOPICAL DIGEST
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/TopicalDigest
WATER BEARER
https://ugetube.com/@The%20Waterbearer
DUNEDRIFTER, (Counter Narrative / Legal Channel)
https://rumble.com/user/DuneDrifter
TOPICAL DIGEST
https://odysee.com/Topical_Digest
---------------------------------------------------------
UNIVERSAL DECLARATION OF HUMAN RIGHTS
(Article 1).
All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights
Articles 1 ---30 https://www.un.org/en/about-us/universal-declaration-of-human-rights
To save all our rights we have to fight for ourselves and others until they awaken and join us.
Soundgrounder Music
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb1sjT3OHG3fPYKwI81OqSg
Hateful, MSM, Chat Show Host
https://rumble.com/vx9qlj-hateful-jeremy-vines-war-crimes-amidst-moral-collapse..html
BBC Radio 2 and Channel 5 Chat Show Host, Tells A Caller "you put on a uniform for Putin and you go and fight his war you probably deserve to die". Deplorable, insensitive, thoughtless psycho. (He should not be permitted to talk to the public in this way with a mindset like that)
This is a excerpt from the UK Column (Truth) News program, March 7th, 2022. With Brian Gerrish, Mike Robinson, David Scott and Katy-Jo Murfin. Broadcast LIVE at 1pm Monday, Wednesday, Friday
To see the full show and/or on demand plus interviews and featured content:-
https://www.ukcolumn.org/
----------------------------------------
SOUNDGROUNDER MUSIC https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb1sjT3OHG3fPYKwI81OqSg
http://www.soundgrounder.co.uk/
DUNE
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Dune/
TOPICAL DIGEST
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/TopicalDigest
WATER BEARER
https://ugetube.com/@The%20Waterbearer
DUNEDRIFTER, (Counter Narrative / Legal Channel)
https://rumble.com/user/DuneDrifter
TOPICAL DIGEST
https://odysee.com/Topical_Digest
---------------------------------------------------------
UNIVERSAL DECLARATION OF HUMAN RIGHTS
(Article 1).
All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights
Articles 1 ---30 https://www.un.org/en/about-us/universal-declaration-of-human-rights
To save all our rights we have to fight for ourselves and others until they awaken and join us.
Soundgrounder Music
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb1sjT3OHG3fPYKwI81OqSg
Hateful, MSM, Chat Show Host
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.