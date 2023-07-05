Secret Space UFO's - "In The Beginning"

This documentary catalogues and examines early space age anomalies and UFOs. Cary Martynuik and Stanton Friedman demonstrate NASA's interest in UFOs through astronaut testimony, examinations of declassified documents, and a history of cover up.

Since the dawn of the space age, mankind's endeavors to learn more about outer space has been shrouded in secrecy from the public. A seemingly civilian space research agency has been in collusion with the defense intelligence agencies since the beginning our of ventures into space. Secrecy has been imperative to all space research which helps keep the true findings by NASA of what they found on the moon and of course UFO activity outside our planet. This documentary catalogues and examines some of the best anomalies in the early space age that demonstrate NASA's interest in UFOs through testimony of our astronauts, NASA imagery examinations, declassified documents, and a deep history of cover up by our intelligence agencies. Stanton Friedman explains the cultural phenomenon of debunking credible UFO history in mainstream media. Cary Martynuik examines the incredible UFO history of secrecy exposed by astronauts and NASA's declassified releases of information to the public. This is the first in a series of documentaries covering UFOs, anomalies and secrecy in space.