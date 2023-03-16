Pachamama Returns! New Ritual in Brazil's Synodality Mass

Dr. Taylor Marshall
Streamed live Mar 15, 2023
The Pachamama idol showed up in Brazil at a "Synodality Mass" for the Regional Assemblies of Latin America. The Diocese of San José de Mayo posted the photo revealing that the Pachamama idol was incorporated into the rituals to better "listen to the land, the flora, the water." Dr. Marshall goes off.
