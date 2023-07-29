Thank you for joining us with kmsr1700am.com, Ask Seek and Knock, Scripture Night, as we discuss the topic “Lost In Translation Series: The Firmament, and Vaulted Ceiling!”. What does the Scripture tell us about this topic? Grab your Scriptures and Highlighters, and Let’s Get Started. Please share it with your friends and if you liked it, give it a Like on whatever platform you are watching this on.

Thank you for Joining us with kmsr1700am.com for another addition of Ask Seek and Knock Shabbat Live Study. Today we discuss “A Blessing And A Curse Part II”. Grab your highlighters and your Scriptures and lets get to it.

[7] Ask, and it will be given to you; seek, and you will find; knock, and it will be opened to you. [8] For everyone who asks receives, and the one who seeks finds, and to the one who knocks it will be opened. (Matthew 7:7-8 [ESV2011]

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