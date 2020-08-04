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Truth Bombs! Rant #4 Can We save the Children? Dr James
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21 views • August 04, 2020
Truth Bombs! Rant #4 Can We save the Children?
Truth Bombs! Rant #4 Can We Save The Children? Ajahn, Dr. Anthony B. James Naturopath, Oriental Medical Doctor, Ayurveda Physician, Native American Indigenous Church elder and Black Belt discusses the Covid and how it impact Children and returning and or attending physical classes in school. What do we have to do to get our kids back to school?
If you care about what's happening to our children right now, please share this video.
All the links and text of this video are in the show notes at https://NatureCuresToday.Com
There is no freedom without health freedom. There is no health freedom without informed, voluntary consent. There is no informed voluntary consent without access to the truth, education and freedom of speech and debate.
Consider joining the movement towards self reliance in your medical practice and health needs for your self and your family! We can help! Visit us at https://SomaVeda.org for college degrees in Spiritually based Natural Medicine.
For educational programs in Natural Medicine?
1) SomaVeda College of Natural Medicine https://somaveda.org
2) Ayurveda, Yoga Therapy and Native American Medicine: https://thaiyogacenter.com
3) Entry level, low cost Online courses? https://LearnThaiYoga.Teachable.com
Truth Bombs! Rant #4 Can We Save The Children? Ajahn, Dr. Anthony B. James Naturopath, Oriental Medical Doctor, Ayurveda Physician, Native American Indigenous Church elder and Black Belt discusses the Covid and how it impact Children and returning and or attending physical classes in school. What do we have to do to get our kids back to school?
If you care about what's happening to our children right now, please share this video.
All the links and text of this video are in the show notes at https://NatureCuresToday.Com
There is no freedom without health freedom. There is no health freedom without informed, voluntary consent. There is no informed voluntary consent without access to the truth, education and freedom of speech and debate.
Consider joining the movement towards self reliance in your medical practice and health needs for your self and your family! We can help! Visit us at https://SomaVeda.org for college degrees in Spiritually based Natural Medicine.
For educational programs in Natural Medicine?
1) SomaVeda College of Natural Medicine https://somaveda.org
2) Ayurveda, Yoga Therapy and Native American Medicine: https://thaiyogacenter.com
3) Entry level, low cost Online courses? https://LearnThaiYoga.Teachable.com
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