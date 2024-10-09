Get a free BREAKTHROUGH Biohacking/Lifehacking consultation call with me

For over 12 years I've been on an obsessive quest to find real-life NZT-48 - the "limitless" drug. I've tried over 200 smart drugs and Nootropics while studying the science of human performance enhancement and self-experimenting relentlessly with a bunch of weird and wacky personal development things.

My VERY FAVORITE part of my job as an Applied Neuroscience Strategist and professional Biohacker is doing one-on-one VOIP calls with folks, listening to what their challenges or goals are, and then usually I'm able to give them some crucial pieces to the puzzle for them to make a MAJOR breakthrough in their health, mindset, relationships, productivity, or mindset.

It's one of the things that makes me feel truly alive and I'd like to do a call with YOU.





Complete this form with some details about yourself (your goals/challenges) so that I can make the nuanced recommendations you need ⏬ https://www.limitlessmindset.com/breakthrough-consultation

[All details you choose to share are absolutely confidential - you may record the call if you want]





Confused?

Invest at least $150 in your Biohacking and get a helpful 30-minute free Biohacking consulting call with me. See my recommended Nootropics sources and Biohacking products here:

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/membership/secret-society

Forward a receipt of at least $150 to [email protected]





Listen to this as a podcast on the go with the Castbox.FM smartphone app

https://castbox.fm/channel/Limitless-Mindset-id1159858





Join the Limitless Mindset email newsletter

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/membership/community-membership





Support My Work

Limitless Mindset Store

https://store.limitlessmindset.com/

Limitless Mindset Substack ($7/monthly)

https://jonathanroseland.substack.com/

My Books

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/jr-books

Donate Cryptocurrency

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/support#cryptocurrency





Connect with Jonathan

on Facebook

https://www.facebook.com/limitlessmindset

on Twitter

https://twitter.com/jroseland

on Instagram

https://www.instagram.com/roselandjonathan/

on Gab

https://gab.com/jroseland

on Minds

https://www.Minds.com/jroseland?referrer=jroseland

on Odysee

https://odysee.com/$/invite/@jroseland:f

on Telegram

https://t.me/limitlessjr





I'm not a doctor, medical professional, or trained therapist. I'm a researcher and pragmatic biohacking practitioner exercising free speech to share evidence as I find it. I make no claims. Please practice skepticism and rational critical thinking. You should consult a professional about any serious decisions that you might make about your health. Affiliate links here support Limitless Mindset.





Content Copyright LimitlessMindset.com. All Rights Reserved.