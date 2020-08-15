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How to Approach Expert Advice
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4 views • August 15, 2020
A video on how to approach expert advice, recommendations, and sometimes orders. In a nutshell we should respect expertise, seek out expert advice and guidance, but evaluate the advice critically and not assume it is correct or infallible -- or nearly so. There are many historical examples of experts, both individually and collectively, being quite wrong, even remarkably or laughably wrong. I discuss the at least thirty-five (35) drugs that were FDA approved and subsequently withdrawn over safety and effectiveness problems, with a focus on Merck's blockbuster Vioxx painkiller, a small subset of known examples in medicine and health.
Article on the Thirty-Five (35) Withdrawn FDA Approved Drugs: https://prescriptiondrugs.procon.org/fda-approved-prescription-drugs-later-pulled-from-the-market/
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Article on the Thirty-Five (35) Withdrawn FDA Approved Drugs: https://prescriptiondrugs.procon.org/fda-approved-prescription-drugs-later-pulled-from-the-market/
Avoid Internet Censorship by Subscribing to Our RSS News Feed: http://wordpress.jmcgowan.com/wp/feed/
Legal Disclaimers: http://wordpress.jmcgowan.com/wp/legal/
Support Us:
PATREON: https://www.patreon.com/mathsoft
SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/mathsoft
BitChute (Video): https://www.bitchute.com/channel/HGgoa2H3WDac/
DTube (Video): https://d.tube/#!/c/mathsoft
Brighteon (Video): https://www.brighteon.com/channels/mathsoft
LBRY (Video): https://lbry.tv/@MathematicalSoftware:5
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