"Nomad" is a haunting, anthemic rock song that vividly captures the restless spirit of a lone outlaw biker, King of the desert highways with his Harley as his throne.

Chorus:

No home, no chains, wide open, unknown.

Howling in the wind, oh, desert’s my home.

Ooh, Yeah!

Riding wastelands, fire burning in the heart.

Ghost on the highway, yeh, where spirits depart.



