"Nomad" is a haunting, anthemic rock song that vividly captures the restless spirit of a lone outlaw biker, King of the desert highways with his Harley as his throne.
Chorus:
No home, no chains, wide open, unknown.
Howling in the wind, oh, desert’s my home.
Ooh, Yeah!
Riding wastelands, fire burning in the heart.
Ghost on the highway, yeh, where spirits depart.