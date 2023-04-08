https://gettr.com/post/p2dosq30f52

04/04/2023 #FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang

Ava Chen: During this morning’s hearing on Mr. Miles Guo’s case, the prosecutor tried to portray Mr. Guo as a fraudulent mastermind, citing his use of multiple mobile phones, scraper, and Faraday Bags as examples. Mr. Guo’s lawyer retorted that these measures were recommended by the security firm based on their risk assessment. He added that as the most persecuted person by the CCP, Mr. Guo had suffered CCP’s some hacking before.





04/04/2023 #释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平

Ava Chen: 今天上午，在郭文贵先生的保释听证会上，检方以他使用多部手机、手机内容清理工具和法拉第包为例，试图将郭文贵描绘成超级欺诈大师。郭先生的辩护律师反驳说，这些措施是安保公司根据风险评估推荐的。他补充说，作为中共最想迫害的人，郭先生多次遭受黑客攻击。



