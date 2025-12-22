The New Censorship Regime

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Ted Cruz’s Delusional 2028 Bid, The ADL & Identity Politics Taking Over The Right
* How did we wind up with identity politics and censorship again?
* Didn’t we just vote against all of that?
* Matt Gaetz explains.
Tucker Carlson Network On X | 22 December 2025
https://tuckercarlson.com/tucker-show-matt-gaetz