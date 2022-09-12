Create New Account
California's Electric Grid Problems Will Only Get Worse With Green Agenda
Jeff Crouere
Published 2 months ago

America has Gone from Energy Independence to Energy Insanity! Domestic Oil and Gas Drilling Keeps Jobs and Money in Our Country. Biden has Declared War on Domestic Oil and Gas Industry. He prefers to Import Oil from OPEC Instead of Drilling in America. Democrats Want to Force All Americans to Buy an Electric Vehicle. Other Blue States Are Following California's Insane Energy Policies! More Electric Vehicles Will Make America More Dependent on China. To support the award-winning work of Jeff Crouere and Ringside Politics, Please donate via our PayPal Link https://www.crouere.net/donate Your contributions are gratefully accepted! Jeff Crouere is dedicated to examining the top issues of the day on the local, state and national levels. Crouere offers viewers political debate, and analysis.

