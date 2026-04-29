Tuesday, April 29, 1913: “Mama, That Negro Did This” – Notes Clue in Phagan Case

The Atlanta Georgian printed and analyzed the two incoherent notes found beside Mary Phagan. One began “mama that negro hired down here did this…” while the other mentioned “night witch” (possibly “night watch”). The girl’s stepfather believed she may have written one under duress. The notes appeared designed to throw suspicion onto a tall black man and possibly shield the night watchman.

The Atlanta Georgian – Tuesday, April 29, 1913

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