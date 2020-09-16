Can you imagine, President Kamala Harris, she and Biden mention a Harris-Biden administration

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Democratic nominee Joe Biden called his campaign 'Harris-Biden' while in Florida Tuesday after his running mate, Sen. Kamala Harris, made the same slip.



'The Harris-Biden administration is going to relaunch that effort and keep pushing further to make it easier for military spouses and veterans to find meaningful careers,' the former vice president said at a campaign stop in Tampa.



On Saturday, Harris made the same mistake, referring to the Democratic ticket as the 'Harris administration, together with Joe Biden.' The slip-of-tongue had Republican operatives licking their lips as President Donald Trump has called Biden a 'Trojan Horse for socialism.'



Biden's trip to Florida came as a new poll showed him 5 points ahead of Trump in the Sunshine State.



The Democratic nominee's two events were focused on Latino voters and veteran communities, as he needs to firm up his support with Hispanic voters and is positioned to make gains from servicemembers after The Atlantic's report that had President Donald Trump calling American war dead 'losers' and 'suckers.'



'Donald Trump has no idea about the ideas that animate women and men who sign up to serve: duty, honor, country. That's what service and patriotism is all about,' the former vice president said.



Biden again went after Trump for those comments, which the president denies, while also showing off his stark style difference from Trump by providing tedious answers to veterans' questions during an hour-and-a-half long Tampa event.



'The bad news is I show up when I'm invited,' Biden joked, promising the socially distanced group of six that he would follow-up with them on anything unanswered. 'I'm like the poor relative. The poor relatives show up, eat all your food, stay longer than they should. The wealthy ones don't come.'



Biden arrived at Hillsborough Community College in Tampa and gave scripted remarks, before sitting down for a Q&A.



At one point he misread Iraq for Iran, as he hammered Trump for not caring enough about American war dead.



'Everyday I carry with me a card, and I've been doing this for the better part of 14 years. It's my schedule. On the back of it, wherever the schedule ends, there's always a black box that I have here. It says daily troop updates,' Biden explained.