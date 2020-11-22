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LOCKDOWNS FOREVER (The fall of freedoms)
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49 views • November 22, 2020
Source material:
COVID-19 response framework: keeping Ontario safe and open
https://www.ontario.ca/page/covid-19-response-framework-keeping-ontario-safe-and-open
WATCH: German doctor Andreas Noack raided live on stream after anti-lockdown activism
https://reclaimthenet.org/watch-german-doctor-andreas-noack-arrested/
NoMoreLockDowns.org
Ontario places Toronto and Peel Region under lockdown. Here's what you need to know
https://toronto.ctvnews.ca/ontario-places-toronto-and-peel-region-under-lockdown-here-s-what-you-need-to-know-1.5197410
Serious Proposal: Mass Filings Of Complaints To Get Public Health Officers’ Licenses Revoked
https://canucklaw.ca/serious-proposal-mass-filings-of-complaints-to-get-public-health-officers-licenses-revoked/?fbclid=IwAR0KMtGW2K9TfkrTSq7MJqJyzwfKgGxkrKjC8lgzAk37BXJBOZqGpdtvr2Y
Secret Intel Document Lays Out Coronavirus Excuse for ‘Great Reset’ of World Governments
https://thewashingtonsentinel.com/secret-intel-document-lays-out-coronavirus-excuse-for-great-reset-of-world-governments/
ontario.ca/covidresponse
COVID-19 response framework: keeping Ontario safe and open
https://www.ontario.ca/page/covid-19-response-framework-keeping-ontario-safe-and-open
WATCH: German doctor Andreas Noack raided live on stream after anti-lockdown activism
https://reclaimthenet.org/watch-german-doctor-andreas-noack-arrested/
NoMoreLockDowns.org
Ontario places Toronto and Peel Region under lockdown. Here's what you need to know
https://toronto.ctvnews.ca/ontario-places-toronto-and-peel-region-under-lockdown-here-s-what-you-need-to-know-1.5197410
Serious Proposal: Mass Filings Of Complaints To Get Public Health Officers’ Licenses Revoked
https://canucklaw.ca/serious-proposal-mass-filings-of-complaints-to-get-public-health-officers-licenses-revoked/?fbclid=IwAR0KMtGW2K9TfkrTSq7MJqJyzwfKgGxkrKjC8lgzAk37BXJBOZqGpdtvr2Y
Secret Intel Document Lays Out Coronavirus Excuse for ‘Great Reset’ of World Governments
https://thewashingtonsentinel.com/secret-intel-document-lays-out-coronavirus-excuse-for-great-reset-of-world-governments/
ontario.ca/covidresponse
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