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Brexit & The True Origins Of The EU - Part Two - The Migration Agenda
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29 views • November 18, 2019
The mass migration taking place in Europe and the US is "forced migration" which is part of a long term agenda to undermine the sovereignty and homogeneity of all western nations, as part of the next stage in the move towards world government.
Resource links;
https://needtoknow.news/2017/04/list-206-organizations-funded-george-soros-operating-us/
https://redice.tv/news/richard-von-coudenhove-kalergi-and-the-genocide-of-the-european-peoples
https://publicintelligence.net/bilderberg/
https://www.jihadwatch.org/2018/01/un-chief-unveils-plan-to-promote-global-mass-migration
https://banned.video/watch?id=5c804c5096f802002664d980
https://www.breitbart.com/immigration/2019/07/31/nigerian-cardinal-urges-europeans-to-stop-encouraging-africans-to-migrate/
http://demokracija.eu/focus/kalergi-plan-and-the-hidden-interests-behind-mass-immigration.html
https://dailypost.ng/2019/05/05/african-leader-whose-citizens-migrate-resign-cardinal-onaiyekan/
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2015-06-01/hacked-emails-expose-george-soros-ukraine-puppet-master
Resource links;
https://needtoknow.news/2017/04/list-206-organizations-funded-george-soros-operating-us/
https://redice.tv/news/richard-von-coudenhove-kalergi-and-the-genocide-of-the-european-peoples
https://publicintelligence.net/bilderberg/
https://www.jihadwatch.org/2018/01/un-chief-unveils-plan-to-promote-global-mass-migration
https://banned.video/watch?id=5c804c5096f802002664d980
https://www.breitbart.com/immigration/2019/07/31/nigerian-cardinal-urges-europeans-to-stop-encouraging-africans-to-migrate/
http://demokracija.eu/focus/kalergi-plan-and-the-hidden-interests-behind-mass-immigration.html
https://dailypost.ng/2019/05/05/african-leader-whose-citizens-migrate-resign-cardinal-onaiyekan/
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2015-06-01/hacked-emails-expose-george-soros-ukraine-puppet-master
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