And We Know 2.13.2023 We are waking up to [DS] lies, Nordstream, Twitter, quick give them ALIENS, PRAY!

LT of And We Know





Feb 13, 2023





🍃 Help take years off the clock with Collagen🍃

--> http://healthwithawk.com/

Click Above ^ To Get Up To 51% OFF !!!

—————————————

ZStack Click Here--> http://zstackwithawk.com/

—————————————

My Pillow Click Here--> https://www.mypillow.com/awk





*Our AWK Website: https://www.andweknow.com/

*Our 24/7 NEWS SITE: https://thepatriotlight.com/

*No Ad VIDS: https://andweknow.tv

*Our Audio Podcast https://thepatriotlight.com/awk-podcasts/

—————————————————

Bustle Below

Song by Tilman Sillescu

https://artlist.io/song/46718/bustle-below





US officials essentially acknowledge that the explosions that hit the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines were their handiwork. They even take delight now in talking about this,” Lavrov said. https://t.me/realKarliBonne/151891





Don't blame God for what the evil Satanic NWO NAZI CABAL has done in retaliation to Turkey. https://t.me/realKarliBonne/151894





Erin Brockovich on East Palestine OH: https://t.me/realKarliBonne/151929





There’s so much that being exposed, the alien invasion hail Mary is all they got left their playbook! https://t.me/realKarliBonne/151944





Ohio Chernobyl https://t.me/realKarliBonne/151945





Chris Stapleton Brings the Crowd to Tears With National Anthem Performance at Super Bowl 2023 https://t.me/realKarliBonne/151951





If the data proves negative results and people aren't buying the game UFO story, then the Pentagon will take another course of action https://t.me/teamanons/23988





#6 @theallinpod watches @0rf's video: https://t.me/KanekoaTheGreat/6411





The depths of satan..Archive's opened....

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_DFwvwHRUiI





———————————————





*DONATIONS SITE:

https://bit.ly/2Lgdrh5





*Mail your gift to:

And We Know

30650 Rancho California Rd STE D406-123 (or D406-126)

Temecula, CA 92591





➜ AWK Shirts and gifts: https://www.righttoprint.com/





➜ ZStack: http://zstackwithawk.com/





➜ My Pillow: https://www.mypillow.com/awk





➜ And We Know Challenge Coins & Patriot Pins https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/





➜ Audio Bible https://www.biblegateway.com/audio/mclean/kjv/1John.3.16





Connect with us in the following ways:

📢 TruthSocial: https://tinyurl.com/3wunnm8c

🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/andweknow

📱 Instagram: https://tinyurl.com/mr27mafv

🗞 Facebook: https://tinyurl.com/mr3ucww4

💬 Telegram: https://t.me/andweknowLT

🟢 Gab: https://gab.com/andweknow





➜ ALL LINKS: https://sociatap.com/Awk/





➜ All LT Prayers https://soundcloud.com/andweknow





📺 BACKUP VIDEO Channels:

*Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-295791

*Bitchute: https://bit.ly/3cyLQTz

*Odysee: https://tinyurl.com/mujatdsc

*GAB TV: https://tinyurl.com/tz78fd9u





➜ ALL BACKUP LINKS: https://sociatap.com/AndweknowBackup





➤ Subscribe to our Newsletter: https://andweknow.com/subscribe/





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v29e44q-2.13.23-we-are-waking-up-to-ds-lies-nordstream-twitter-quick-give-them-alie.html



