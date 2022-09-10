Harvest Moon Blessings!

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Saturday night is the 2022 Harvest Moon! What a great day to harvest my squashes. I even got a surprise with another of the mystery squash; they're called Field Pumpkins! 🤩👍🏾 “A garden is a grand teacher. It teaches patience and careful watchfulness; it teaches industry and thrift; above all it teaches entire trust.” Gertrude Jekyll