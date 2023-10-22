Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
WHO CONTROLS THE RULERS OF THIS WORLD? Real Creators of Hitler | Revelation of an Occultist
channel image
Shadow Control
1 Subscribers
60 views
Published 20 hours ago

Timing:

00:00 Disclaimer

00:11 Introduction

01:36 Lucifer’s games

04:30 Who is El? The story of his rise and fall

12:28 The Eternals

14:50 Agartha and Shambhala

16:00 Why the Eternals left into samadhi

17:25 Followers of the Eternals — the Keepers

18:53 Members of the group of Keepers

20:21 How the Keepers work; manipulations of the Keepers

24:40 Are Archons the Keepers?

25:46 Are the Keepers the world government?

25:56 Green Dragon order

30:11 Yellow Hats organization

31:35 The most powerful mages in the world

32:49 Main goal of the Keepers

34:44 Where did the idea of reducing the world population originate from?

37:24 Hidden activity of the Keepers

40:33 The Keepers and religions

41:39 Role of Yahweh's people

43:35 True story of Christ

44:44 The Keepers’ war against the Prophet Muhammad

46:12 Manipulations of the Keepers on the example of the history of nazism

47:37 Where the swastika as a symbol of nazism originated from

48:56 The idea of nazism and the idea of communism

50:21 Nazism and religions

50:43 Catholic church and nazism

52:01 Support of nazism by the Orthodox Christian church

53:38 Representatives of Islam and nazism

56:23 What Jewish rabbis did when their nation was being intentionally exterminated

57:19 "Bottleneck" for Yahweh's children

59:27 What is behind religions. Example of genocide in Croatia

1:03:00 The meaning of forced baptism

1:05:42 Suggestions by cardinals to canonize Hitler

1:06:28 Power practices of Hitler and his clique

1:08:27 What nazis burned along with books

1:09:30 The first nazi training bases with the use of power practices

1:11:08 Why Hitler got rid of the SA

1:12:34 The same practices in the SS

1:13:24 Transvestites of the Wehrmacht

1:14:33 People who influenced Hitler’s rise

1:15:27 About Richard Wagner

1:17:19 Occultist Lanz von Liebenfels and his role in the formation of Hitler as a dictator

1:18:40 Essence of power practices

1:19:23 How female power practices work

1:21:33 Male power practices

1:22:17 A woman in a male circle of power

1:23:28 Use of power practices by the nazis

1:24:23 How power is transferred through a word

1:25:38 Why rulers need power practices

1:26:30 What Hitler was taught in the first place

1:27:14 Hitler's influence on the masses

1:28:23 Modern musicians and power practices

1:28:47 Another way to gain power and conscious reincarnation of Hitler's clique

1:30:34 Who gave Hitler the knowledge about power practices and the practice of conscious rebirth

1:31:21 Meaning of clockwise and counterclockwise movement

1:33:25 How the Keepers defeated Knights Templar

1:36:29 Where did El get the knowledge about power practices?

1:37:15 Magic doesn’t exist

1:39:46 A story from the occultist's practice

1:48:58 Four sacred stones that Hitler was looking for. Wewelsburg Castle

1:51:29 Why the Keepers chose Hitler for this role

1:52:34 Why Hitler was looking for the sacred stones

1:53:42 When the sacred stones were lost. Montsegur Castle

1:57:53 How Hitler tried to get rid of the Keepers’ authority

1:59:27 Hitler wasn’t convicted

2:01:23 Is Hitler not dead?

2:02:15 Stalin: the great mystic of the Soviet Union

2:03:57 Why do modern musicians need power practices?

2:06:40 Why is the world going crazy?

2:10:47 Who opposes the Keepers?

2:13:01 Do characters like Hitler represent attempts to create a new El?

2:13:27 Hitler and Stalin: the initial plan

2:15:00 Who was Stalin?

2:25:36 Why Hitler actually attacked the Soviet Union

2:18:31 The Keepers are the only force that will always be against unification of humanity

2:22:55 What will they do with the climate?

2:24:15 Three options for humanity to unite. THE CHOICE

2:27:10 Why the occultist came

2:27:55 Appeal

If you have any constructive suggestions or ideas, please email us at: [email protected]

Only together can we put an end to the game of shadows in our lives!

Keywords
magicreligionhistoryconspiracysecond world war

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket