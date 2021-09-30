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FEMA Camp 'Shield in Place' Centers to Round Up Healthy Unvaxxed Become Reality
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1202 views • September 30, 2021
Under the indefinite detention provision of the National Defense Authorization Act, the president can imprison Americans deemed a 'terrorist.' Read more here: https://www.infowars.com/posts/covid-19-detention-camps-are-government-round-ups-of-resistors-in-our-future/
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