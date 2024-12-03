Western-backed Al-Qaeda successors appall Syria

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
‘Free Syrian Army’ as well as ‘Hayat Tahrir al-Sham’ (HTS), formerly known as Al Qaeda, are regarded in Syria as one the most horrifying terror groups. Armed by the CIA and Pentagon, they are responsible for suicide bombings, beheadings, and torture.
Despite this, Western media now prefers to label those terrorist groups as ‘just rebels’, omitting their horrible crimes.
Mirrored - RT
