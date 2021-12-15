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Cuomo ordered to turn over $5.1 million from book deal - Judge Napolitano // Judging Freedom
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50 views • December 15, 2021
Judge Napolitano


Judge Napolitano tells you what's on his mind, detailing the recent news that former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has been ordered to turn over $5.1 million from his book deal within 30 days.
#AndrewCuomo #Cuomo #BookDeal

More details from NBC News:
A state ethics board on Tuesday ordered former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo to give up the $5.1 million he was paid for his book on the pandemic — a move Cuomo's lawyer vowed to fight.

In a 12-1 vote, the Joint Commission on Public Ethics gave Cuomo 30 days to pay the state attorney general's office an amount equal to the money he was set to make from the book, titled "American Crisis: Leadership Lessons From the COVID-19 Pandemic."

The board last month rescinded its prior authorization for Cuomo to write the book after determining he had violated an agreement not to use any state personnel or property in its production and had made numerous "material omissions and misrepresentations" about the project.

A lawyer for Cuomo, Jim McGuire, pledged on Tuesday to fight the latest move by the board.
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andrew cuomojudge napolitanocuomobook deal
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