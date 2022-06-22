The Remnant Church | How Satan Seeks to Infiltrate Your Life

The Real Remnant Church:

https://therealremnantchurch.com/

The ReAwaken America Tour Gains Momentum:

https://rumble.com/vzf86u-reawaken-america-tour-momentum-grows.html

Yuval Noah Harari | "We Plant Seed In Alot of Minds. Morality is Not About Rules from Heaven." - https://rumble.com/v187u2r-yuval-noah-harari-we-plant-seed-in-alot-of-minds.-morality-is-not-about-rul.html

Yuval Noah Harari | Who Is Leading "The Great Reset" Narrative? Praised by Obama, Gates & Schwab - https://rumble.com/v18odk6-yuval-noah-harari-who-is-leading-the-great-reset-narrative-praised-by-obama.html

Mike Adams | What’s Inside the COVID-19 Shots? + Preparing for the Looming Supply Chain Collapse - https://rumble.com/v18ptxq-mike-adams-whats-inside-the-covid-19-shots-preparing-for-the-looming-supply.html

The Great Reset | Yuval Noah Harari & Klaus Schwab | The Quasi-Men Leading the Great Reset - https://rumble.com/v18k77r-the-great-reset-yuval-noah-harari-and-klaus-schwab-the-men-leading-the-grea.html

Yuval Noah Harari | "It's Not An Extremely Deadly Virus & Look What It's Doing to the World (Lockdowns)." - https://rumble.com/v18f4ya-yuval-noah-harari-its-not-an-extremely-virus-and-look-what-its-doing-to-the.html

"27 Idle hands are the devil’s workshop; idle lips are his mouthpiece.[a] 28 An evil man sows strife; gossip separates the best of friends. 29 Wickedness loves company—and leads others into sin." - Proverbs 16:27-29