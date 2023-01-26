https://gettr.com/post/p2659mz3e5a
2023.01.24 16 dead bodies were carried out from Foxconn; Xi ejected Hu became a present for us; the NFSC is saving the entire mankind.
富士康抬出去的16具尸体，习架胡是给咱们的礼物，新中国联邦拯救全人类。
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.