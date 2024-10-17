DISNEY EMPLOYEE BUSTED IN FLORIDA HUMAN TRAFFICKING STING ₪ THAT NABBED 157 SUSPECTS

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd gives an update on a human trafficking bust that led to the rescue of four potential victims and157 arrests, including a Disney employee and 25 illegal immigrants.
