DISNEY EMPLOYEE BUSTED IN FLORIDA HUMAN TRAFFICKING STING ₪ THAT NABBED 157 SUSPECTS
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
151 views • 6 months ago

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd gives an update on a human trafficking bust that led to the rescue of four potential victims and157 arrests, including a Disney employee and 25 illegal immigrants.


FOX 13 Tampa Bay brings you the important videos like breaking news, Tampa Bay weather, and local stories. But also plenty of fun stuff, like 'We Live Here' tips, the best of our archives, and all those 'only-in-Florida' stories.


Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2nqF_ni5zwc

Keywords
human traffickingdisneychild traffickingarrestsmulti pronged offensivesheriff grady judd
