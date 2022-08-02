Ukraine: The Turning Point in America's Geopolitical Ascendancy | Stephen Leeb

How does the Ukraine conflict play into the world's changing balance of power? Stephen Leeb, CEO of Leeb Capital Management, argues this is a turning point for the United States. The nation can no longer spend its way out of problems. He says the United States is not as self-sufficient as it once was and relies, in particular, too heavily on other countries for commodities.





Gold Bull Resources (TSX.V: GBRC) (OTCQB: GBRCF) finished its drill program in June at their Sandman project in Nevada and is still awaiting assay results. In our weekly Inventa Capital segment, CEO Cherie Leeden says that in the meantime, the company has engaged a highly reputable mining engineer in Nevada to begin their scoping study.





Show notes: https://goldnewsletter.com/podcast/ukraine-the-turning-point-in-americas-geopolitical-ascendancy/







