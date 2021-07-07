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Peter Vodenka Describes His Escape From Behind the Communist Iron Curtain
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1 view • July 07, 2021
Christian Gomez, journalist and contributor to The New American magazine, talks with activist and entrepreneur Peter Vodenka who grew up in Communist Czechoslovakia. In this riveting interview, Mr. Vodenka details his life behind the notorious Iron Curtain and describes his harrowing escape to freedom in America.
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