Merge With The River of My Voice

What I want to share with you now is a word that builds on previous podcasts that have been done. God usually speaks a proceeding word. He very seldom speaks in isolation to me, but one word that He speaks builds upon things that He has previously said - and so a number of my previous podcasts are the foundation for this message. You can go right back as far as ‘Scrolls for My Jewels’, the ‘Consecration of Straight Arrows’, ‘Jordan Logistics’, ‘Becoming His Weapon Of War’. All those podcasts build on what I'm going to share with you today. You can access my podcast page here: https://www.podomatic.com/podcasts/freshlightreleases .

Do you remember on my birthday, the Lord said, “Prepare to be prepared for your audience with the King”, and in another podcast, He showed me the Spirit of Elijah going to ‘induct the manchild into ministry’. And then there was the speaking of the daily washing with the water of the Word for 40 days. This represented the baptism by the Spirit of Elijah....

*Please be aware the video version of this message is a shortened version of the podcast with the same name. For the whole message, go to the podcast link above.



