Sunday Service: "A season of "new" and going into a year of HARVEST"
2023 is here and we are seeing the world around us...for lack of a better word...go CRAZY! Yet, we as believers are in it, but not of it. We are called to be set apart and come out from among them! We are continuing to discuss how we "come out from among them" and how we operate in GODS economy. This is the beginning of a new series as we go into the next month. "A Season Of New"
Don't miss this riveting and encouraging teaching from Pastor Todd Coconato!
Website: www.PastorTodd.org
To give a tithe or offering: www.ToddCoconato.com/give
