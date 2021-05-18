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Single Action Revolver Hammer Clicks & Positions EXPLAINED
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211 views • May 18, 2021
There seems to be a bit of confusion when I talk about single action revolver, specifically with my explanation and terminology dealing with hammer clicks and hammer positions. Hopefully this video will clear up some of that confusion. Proper education is a very important aspect of firearm safety and being a responsible firearm owner.
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