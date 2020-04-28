BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

2020 Virus 52 | Ep.45 | An extra $282 billion for the elite in the last 3 weeks as the world suffers
For The Love of Truth
For The Love of Truth
308 followers
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
46 views • April 28, 2020
#Adrian #billionaires #wealthInequality
Qui bono - who benefits. How is that while the rest of the world are suffering the billionaire class in America have gained more wealth in 23 days that they had amassed in total prior to1980.

Americas super rich see their wealth rise by $282 billion in three weeks of pandemic.
https://www.mintpressnews.com/super-rich-see-wealth-rise-282-billion-three-weeks-coronavirus/267027/

What's next, have the United Nations militarily overthrow countries on their behalf?
https://www.mintpressnews.com/super-rich-see-wealth-rise-282-billion-three-weeks-coronavirus/267027/

Inequality.org article - this is linked in the above article
https://inequality.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/Billionaire-Bonanza-2020-April-21.pdf

Event 201
https://www.centerforhealthsecurity.org/event201/

As always please do your own research, thinking and draw your own conclusions.

If this resonates with you and you feel, as I do, that it is worth sharing please share as far and as wide as you see fit.

I'll see you in the next episode.
--

My book:
I have written a book on health and well-being. Nothing mainstream in here, just things I've observed and worked out that have helped me and others who have used the ideas.

You can read more about it here:
http://alternativeprinciplesforhealth.info/

Signup for more videos and offers not on YouTube:
http://alternativeprinciplesforhealth.info/index.php/mailing-list-signup

--
The 2020 Virus - Balance and Perspective:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7heF0iXMyx5gwD6fiXVDPcT

My other videos on Mental and Physical health and wellbeing:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7ibUYoYd57agWjpbjDHDEgR

Specific Natural Health Solutions:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7jo9aoERiXtT4epQlGRf8Ln

Intermittent Fasting:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7jw5ISUs219sIOLwMhz6alC

Broccoli Sprouts:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7iiya2pTM_zjkj0CtY88GQX

Colloidal Silver:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7hMD3VGg8kwKUifmXiPyRca

Arthritis treatment:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7jtD81AoCuPK2wWdkUG-Vsv

Fluoride and fluoride removal:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7iYy52jFLhHJmVF37qj1a7K

Inflammation | Anti-inflammatories:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7iIVTlM9oWia4GL7fY3N2tU

DMSO:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7h38eBvAQbZTy38dN_zdGfM

Pain relief:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7i6u0IkMFE8rMp8D0Gq9cgu

Magnesium and Magnesium Chloride Oil:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7j_ZVsJZVitbt_rfyH_Ojka

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KGGd7-vvd9Y
Keywords
alternative medicinenatural healthjeff bezos5gdiseasemental healthbill gatescolloidal silverbillionairesantibacterialadriancoronaviruscorona viruscoronavirus outbreakcoronoviruscoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus preventioncoronavirus newsantiviral colloidal silvercolloidal silver antiviralcolloidal silver corona viruscoronavirus australiacoronavirus indiacolloidal silver coronaviruswealth inequality
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Sleep Patterns Tied to Brain Aging, Dementia Risk in Large Meta-Analysis

Sleep Patterns Tied to Brain Aging, Dementia Risk in Large Meta-Analysis

Morgan S. Verity
Alzheimer&#8217;s early warning: Navigation errors may precede memory loss, studies show

Alzheimer’s early warning: Navigation errors may precede memory loss, studies show

Willow Tohi
Review Finds Drinking During Exercise May Not Improve Endurance And Performance

Review Finds Drinking During Exercise May Not Improve Endurance And Performance

Coco Somers
Online Report Lists Eight Foods That May Ease Eczema and Seven Common Triggers to Avoid

Online Report Lists Eight Foods That May Ease Eczema and Seven Common Triggers to Avoid

Coco Somers
Review Finds Glyphosate Exposure Alters Gut Microbiome in Mammals

Review Finds Glyphosate Exposure Alters Gut Microbiome in Mammals

Coco Somers
Study: Ultra-processed Meal Triggers Larger Insulin Response Than Matched Less-Processed Meal

Study: Ultra-processed Meal Triggers Larger Insulin Response Than Matched Less-Processed Meal

Coco Somers
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy