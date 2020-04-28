2020 Virus 52 | Ep.45 | An extra $282 billion for the elite in the last 3 weeks as the world suffers

#Adrian #billionaires #wealthInequalityQui bono - who benefits. How is that while the rest of the world are suffering the billionaire class in America have gained more wealth in 23 days that they had amassed in total prior to1980.Americas super rich see their wealth rise by $282 billion in three weeks of pandemic.What's next, have the United Nations militarily overthrow countries on their behalf?Inequality.org article - this is linked in the above articleEvent 201As always please do your own research, thinking and draw your own conclusions.If this resonates with you and you feel, as I do, that it is worth sharing please share as far and as wide as you see fit.I'll see you in the next episode.--My book:I have written a book on health and well-being. Nothing mainstream in here, just things I've observed and worked out that have helped me and others who have used the ideas.You can read more about it here:Signup for more videos and offers not on YouTube:--The 2020 Virus - Balance and Perspective:My other videos on Mental and Physical health and wellbeing:Specific Natural Health Solutions:Intermittent Fasting:Broccoli Sprouts:Colloidal Silver:Arthritis treatment:Fluoride and fluoride removal:Inflammation | Anti-inflammatories:DMSO:Pain relief:Magnesium and Magnesium Chloride Oil: