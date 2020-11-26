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(Part 1) ~ CORONAVIRUS & THE GLOBAL LOCKDOWN ~ LIVE ROUND TABLE CONFERENCE [Age Of Truth TV]
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AGE OF TRUTH TV - Live - ROUND TABLE CONFERENCE DISCUSSION about the GLOBAL LOCKDOWN due to the Covid-19, CORONAVIRUS ~ 20 March 2020
Guests: OLE DAMMEGÅRD, CLAIRE EDWARDS, JOHN KITSON & INGUNN SIGURDSDATTER.
Presented by: LUCAS ALEXANDER
A fascinating, enlightening and compelling interview with 4 very different and prominent researchers and speakers within the field of official information, alternative information, truth and conspiracy research, about the difficult and world-changing global lockdown of countries all over the planet, especially Europe and the United States.
IS THE CORONAVIRUS AS DANGEROUS AS THEY ARE TELLING, and what is happing to the world. Has it changed forever?
OLE DAMMEGÅRD:
One of the leading and most relentless experts and researchers into the JFK assassination is author, lecturer and truth speaker, OLE DAMMEGARD, who is one of the top conspiracy researchers into not only JFK, but 9/11, False Flag Terror attacks, New World Order politics and the assassinations of Robert Kennedy Jr., Martin Luther King, Swedish Prime Minister Oluf Palme, John Lennon along with, what he calls, the "Hollywood Hippie Movement Psy-Op" in the 1960´s.
He is a well-renowned international speaker at conferences all over the world.
OLE DAMMEGÅRDS WEBSITE:
https://lightonconspiracies.com/
JOHN KITSON:
John Kitson is a British 5G researcher. He got involved in spreading awareness about 5G in 2017 after quitting his job in Japan as a recruitment consultant. In 2019 John Kitson were running as a political candidate to become a Member of Parliament in Britain in the British election. He runs the website 5gawareness.com and youtube channel 5gawareness, and is a public speaker all over the world about the dangers of rolling out 5G internationally.
JOHN KITSONS WEBSITE:
https://www.5gawareness.com/
CLAIRE EDWARDS:
British/Irish CLAIRE EDWARDS is a former United Nations editor and gave trainings at the United Nations in intercultural writing. She is an author, teacher and international speaker. She has a degree in French Language and Literature and a master's degree in Intercultural Competence. While working at the UN, for many years she edited all the documents of the UN Committee on the Peaceful Uses of Outer Space and its Legal, and Scientific and Technical subcommittees (such that she is familiar with space law and the particular issues of concern regarding use of the space orbits).
She is bicultural (English/Irish) and has lived in six different countries (England, France, Czech Republic, Japan, Thailand and Austria) and speaks English, French, Japanese and German, in that order of competence. Claire Edwards now works full-time on alerting the public to the dangers of wireless technology and the existential threat of the 5G rollout.
INGUNN SIGURDSDATTER:
Researcher, lecturer, clairvoyant, spiritual guide and healer, and a known as a daring FREEDOM REBEL from Norway, renounced the state at one point, in fact the entire system, and no longer wanted to be "a slave to the government and the state", as she refers to it. She has gone down an almost impossible and difficult road, that very few have dared to go before her. She chose an unusual path in her life in order to RECLAIM HER OWN SOVEREIGNTY, to take charge of her own life and call herself a true independant and FREE WOMAN! WHY has she done what she has done? And how about democracy?
Ingunn Sigurdsdatter.
After GIVING UP HER CITIZENSHIP, her passport, social security number, REFUSING TO PAY TAXES and renouncing all ties to the system altogether, she had countless encounters with the police, military, lawyers and the government
THIS AGE OF TRUTH TV LIVE CONFERENCE was filmed on 20th March 2020.
WATCH our 2nd LIVE ROUND TABLE DISCUSSION as well, about the Global Lockdown due to the Coronavirus, from the 3rd of April 2020, featuring 4 new great guests: Brad Olsen, Donald Jeffries, Steven Whybrow and Julius Grantzau.
LINK to video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S-vkQOIlDsM
PLEASE LIKE AND SUBSCRIBE!
Your support is greatly appreciated.
You can also support us via our Age Of Truth TV website:
http://www.ageoftruth.tv
For further contact: [email protected]
© 2020 Age Of Truth TV - All Rights Reserved
All Rights Reserved © AOT TV
AGE OF TRUTH TV - Live - ROUND TABLE CONFERENCE DISCUSSION about the GLOBAL LOCKDOWN due to the Covid-19, CORONAVIRUS ~ 20 March 2020
Guests: OLE DAMMEGÅRD, CLAIRE EDWARDS, JOHN KITSON & INGUNN SIGURDSDATTER.
Presented by: LUCAS ALEXANDER
A fascinating, enlightening and compelling interview with 4 very different and prominent researchers and speakers within the field of official information, alternative information, truth and conspiracy research, about the difficult and world-changing global lockdown of countries all over the planet, especially Europe and the United States.
IS THE CORONAVIRUS AS DANGEROUS AS THEY ARE TELLING, and what is happing to the world. Has it changed forever?
OLE DAMMEGÅRD:
One of the leading and most relentless experts and researchers into the JFK assassination is author, lecturer and truth speaker, OLE DAMMEGARD, who is one of the top conspiracy researchers into not only JFK, but 9/11, False Flag Terror attacks, New World Order politics and the assassinations of Robert Kennedy Jr., Martin Luther King, Swedish Prime Minister Oluf Palme, John Lennon along with, what he calls, the "Hollywood Hippie Movement Psy-Op" in the 1960´s.
He is a well-renowned international speaker at conferences all over the world.
OLE DAMMEGÅRDS WEBSITE:
https://lightonconspiracies.com/
JOHN KITSON:
John Kitson is a British 5G researcher. He got involved in spreading awareness about 5G in 2017 after quitting his job in Japan as a recruitment consultant. In 2019 John Kitson were running as a political candidate to become a Member of Parliament in Britain in the British election. He runs the website 5gawareness.com and youtube channel 5gawareness, and is a public speaker all over the world about the dangers of rolling out 5G internationally.
JOHN KITSONS WEBSITE:
https://www.5gawareness.com/
CLAIRE EDWARDS:
British/Irish CLAIRE EDWARDS is a former United Nations editor and gave trainings at the United Nations in intercultural writing. She is an author, teacher and international speaker. She has a degree in French Language and Literature and a master's degree in Intercultural Competence. While working at the UN, for many years she edited all the documents of the UN Committee on the Peaceful Uses of Outer Space and its Legal, and Scientific and Technical subcommittees (such that she is familiar with space law and the particular issues of concern regarding use of the space orbits).
She is bicultural (English/Irish) and has lived in six different countries (England, France, Czech Republic, Japan, Thailand and Austria) and speaks English, French, Japanese and German, in that order of competence. Claire Edwards now works full-time on alerting the public to the dangers of wireless technology and the existential threat of the 5G rollout.
INGUNN SIGURDSDATTER:
Researcher, lecturer, clairvoyant, spiritual guide and healer, and a known as a daring FREEDOM REBEL from Norway, renounced the state at one point, in fact the entire system, and no longer wanted to be "a slave to the government and the state", as she refers to it. She has gone down an almost impossible and difficult road, that very few have dared to go before her. She chose an unusual path in her life in order to RECLAIM HER OWN SOVEREIGNTY, to take charge of her own life and call herself a true independant and FREE WOMAN! WHY has she done what she has done? And how about democracy?
Ingunn Sigurdsdatter.
After GIVING UP HER CITIZENSHIP, her passport, social security number, REFUSING TO PAY TAXES and renouncing all ties to the system altogether, she had countless encounters with the police, military, lawyers and the government
THIS AGE OF TRUTH TV LIVE CONFERENCE was filmed on 20th March 2020.
WATCH our 2nd LIVE ROUND TABLE DISCUSSION as well, about the Global Lockdown due to the Coronavirus, from the 3rd of April 2020, featuring 4 new great guests: Brad Olsen, Donald Jeffries, Steven Whybrow and Julius Grantzau.
LINK to video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S-vkQOIlDsM
PLEASE LIKE AND SUBSCRIBE!
Your support is greatly appreciated.
You can also support us via our Age Of Truth TV website:
http://www.ageoftruth.tv
For further contact: [email protected]
© 2020 Age Of Truth TV - All Rights Reserved
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