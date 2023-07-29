Create New Account
Ancient small g gods.
Allover the ancient Earth, cultures were visited by entities telling them there from deep space. The ancients left depictions of what they saw on cave walls for us to see. They plan to return. They are nothing but the same fallen angels and demonic entities about to tell today's cultures they are our space brothers and our creators. Same lies. Repent, ask God to reveal his son, Jesus, believe he is Lord and God and died and shed his blood for our sins and is risen.

aliensancientsentities

