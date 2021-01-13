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"The Police in Society" - Stefan Molyneux of Freedomain Radio on TV
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30 views • January 13, 2021
A special edition of exposing the gun in the room, with Stefan Molyneux. Why a special edition? Well, because the gun is already exposed! And in Washington, DC, we are SURROUNDED by people with guns who think they have the right to tell you what to do. Adam asks Stefan to use philosophy to get at the cold hard reality of the police situation.
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