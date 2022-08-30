Situation Update, Aug 30, 2022 - THE GREAT UNRAVELING is now upon us

0:00 UNRAVELING

20:50 Trump

25:45 Andy Schectman

1:03:25 Toxic Chemicals





- Western nations are collapsing into ruin. People are fleeing the cities.

- The UK Royal Navy has a new aircraft carrier that made it ONE DAY before breaking.

- The USA is collapsing under rigged elections, endless money printing, corruption and delusions.

- World wealthy elite are withdrawing their physical gold and silver from COMEX and LME

- #CivilWar now under way inside the FBI and the Pentagon

- #Trump calls for new election, because FBI and Facebook conspired to RIG the 2020

- Toxic weedkiller (2,4-D) found in urine of one-third of Americans, your pee is toxic

- Natural gas prices are skyrocketing in America and Europe, electricity becoming unaffordable







For more updates, visit: http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport





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