Why Healthy Grocers PUSH Canola - Dopamine Revolution Podcast

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Healthy grocery stores and supermarkets push CANOLA OIL heavily because most health enthusiasts do NOT know how devastating it is to their health, including physical and mental health. Also, the grocers use it because it's SO CHEAP and then they save money because they don't have to use all those other artificial preservatives that Big Food uses. This makes the product ingredient list short and is DECEPTIVE so people think the product is healthy, especially if it says "organic" which does NOT matter with canola, because it coagulates anyway, causing plaques on the brain, memory loss, and dementia.