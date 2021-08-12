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Now I want you to listen to the expert Arnie (Arnold Schwarzenegger) Screw Your Freedoms
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466 views • August 12, 2021
Here the terminator, want to exterminate you, by screwing your liberties, and freedoms, just get the jab and die.
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