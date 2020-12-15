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ISS CREW IS NOT IN SPACE - FAILING VIDEO LAYER EXPOSES THE DECEPTION
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899 views • December 15, 2020
ISS happens in a studio on Earth, NOT IN SPACE. Example of how video layer can break during LIVE conferences. ISS crew disappears as video layer malfunctions. The backdrop of ISS remains intact. A few structures that were there to move on contact disappear with the crew.
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