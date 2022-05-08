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RT News International May 8, 2022 6AM GMT
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May 8, 2022
rt.com
The evacuation from the embattled steel factory in Mariupol is finally completed, with a total of more than 100 civilians being brought to safety after having been trapped inside. We've heard from some of them. NATO conducts military drills close to the Russian and Belarusian borders. However, a former senior diplomat from NATO partner New Zealand urges caution against the alliance's policy of arming Kiev. Slovakia and Hungary slam the EU's plan to ban Russian oil imports, with the Hungarian prime minister describing the proposal as a "nuclear bomb" being dropped on the economy.
rt.com
The evacuation from the embattled steel factory in Mariupol is finally completed, with a total of more than 100 civilians being brought to safety after having been trapped inside. We've heard from some of them. NATO conducts military drills close to the Russian and Belarusian borders. However, a former senior diplomat from NATO partner New Zealand urges caution against the alliance's policy of arming Kiev. Slovakia and Hungary slam the EU's plan to ban Russian oil imports, with the Hungarian prime minister describing the proposal as a "nuclear bomb" being dropped on the economy.
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