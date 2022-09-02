Mark of the Beast Explained

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The Mark of the Beast is so misunderstood! Why? Because people don't pay attention to what the Bible actually says about it. In this video John Wiertzema takes a few moments to show you a few Bible verses about the Mark of the Beast and then I make a few common sense observations about them.
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