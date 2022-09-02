Mark of the Beast Explained

The Mark of the Beast is so misunderstood! Why? Because people don't pay attention to what the Bible actually says about it. In this video John Wiertzema takes a few moments to show you a few Bible verses about the Mark of the Beast and then I make a few common sense observations about them.

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