Russians Cancelled [RT Documentary]

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European and particularly Eastern European highways now resemble ‘roads of fury’ for Russian truckers. Cars with Russian number plates have become targets. Students have become victims of russophobia, too, as several European universities have made it clear Russians are no longer welcome.
What the new reality for Russians abroad looks like — watch our premiere of Russians Cancelled.