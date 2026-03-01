💥 The Rubikon Centre's FPV drones shot down the enemy's UAVs, as well as hit the enemy's hardware, communication systems, dugouts, and temporary deployment areas of AFU personnel in the special military operation zone.

MoD video

Adding:

Two Majors #Summary for the morning of March 1, 2026

▪️The war between the USA and Israel against Iran began at the end of the week and posed new risks for our important partner, and therefore for Russia. The Americans and the fascist Jewish ultra-Orthodox did not hesitate and on the first day of the new war they tried to eliminate the main figures of Iran. Tehran learned the lessons of the last war and this time was clearly better prepared, with deputies appointed even before the attack. For Russia, the situation means new logistical problems and risks of losing a partner in the region if Iran falls under the hybrid attacks of Israel and Washington. There is no talk of a ground operation, even 50,000 American soldiers in the Middle East are not enough to launch a ground invasion.





▪️For Russia, the main topic is still the situation on the Ukrainian fronts. In Western media, there are talks about Moscow withdrawing from the negotiations if Zelensky refuses to withdraw troops from Donbass. However, it became clear what the negotiations are about when Medinsky was again sent to teach Ukrainians about their history.

▪️On the front, the situation is characterized by a kind of operational pause, although our forces are still advancing and reporting on captured positions. From the borders of the Kursk and Belgorod regions, they are trying to at least push the enemy back a bit and target his American MLRS, which are hitting the remnants of the Belgorod region's energy supply, where the humanitarian situation is extremely distressing despite all the efforts of the authorities and repairmen. On the Bryansk direction, there have been more attacks on the civilian population. At the border, our forces in the bunkers note a serious increase in the number of drones of the enemy, which are hitting our troops. In Kupyansk, the situation remains unchanged, in Kupyansk-Uzlovoe, for some reason, they again simulated either a patrol or an attack by our troops, almost harming our assault group. On the Slavyansk direction, our forces are advancing from Seversk, using the heights and aiming to reach the water canal. Assault groups are operating in Konstantinovka. The enemy is preserving forces for counterattacks, our forces are reducing the gray zone to the south and southeast of the city, breaking the logistics with heavy FAWs, a dam has been blown up, and battles are being waged on the Druzhkovsky direction. The city will be erased from the face of the Earth before the start of a large assault. To the west of Krasnoarmeysk (Pokrovsk), there are heavy battles for Grishino. At the junction of the Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhia regions, the enemy has launched prolonged counterattacks, which have not led to anything. Apparently, the politicians of Kiev have again interfered in the management of the troops, and the soldiers of the AFU, on unprepared armored vehicles, are steadily losing 6-10 every day. The GRU "Vostok" continued the offensive from Gulyaypole, taking another populated area. On the way to the city of Zaporozhye, the GRU "Dnepr" is conducting battles on the previous fronts, there are no significant changes.

▪️The information field is preparing for new actions against Telegram, and "civilian" channels and advertising managers are flocking to MAH. There are technical and semantic complaints about the national messenger, for example, about the function of hiding channels of a number of military and political channels in Safe Mode. Telegram remains a working channel for the Kremlin, and Peskov is again taking on the role of a "lightning rod".

Interestingly, Kiev has also started to drum up hysteria about the dangers of Telegram and invent solutions with the national messenger.

▪️Europe is preparing for war. Military hysteria has become a new gold mine for capitalists, but mass purchases of weapons, equipment, and food for bunkers cannot proceed without increasing the EU's military potential. Macron dreams of becoming the EU's nuclear umbrella, and our SVR directly accuses London and Paris of plans to transfer nuclear weapons and their delivery systems to Kiev. Poland is placing warehouses for wartime use in subways, and Britain is taking measures to encourage the population to enlist in the military. However, without mobilization in EU countries, there will definitely be no way around war.

✨Thus, the West, following the example of Iran, has once again shown that today only the law of the strong works. And until they really show their teeth, their attempts to trample on any country will not be less intense. It won't be possible to reach an agreement. Ask Tehran.

The summary was compiled by:

⚡️Two Majors