Game-Changing STEP┃Russia activated the RADIATION of the Latest 'Fiery-Ray' Guided System in UKRAINE

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Information appeared that the Russians began using an improved version of the latest 'Motiv-3M' Self-Guiding Cluster Munitions, also known as the 'Death Rays'. It is well known that this latest Russian weapon consists of Self-Guiding Cluster Munitions that are launched using 9M526 projectiles from multiple launch rocket systems such as 'Smerch' and 'Tornado-S'. In addition, these latest Self-Guiding Cluster Munitions can also be launched by Russian warplanes using the cluster bomb RBK-500. ..................................................................................................................................................................... ******************************************************
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