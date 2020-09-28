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David Icke Explains Blueprint For Stopping Fascism
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87 views • September 28, 2020
People Who Believe 2 Planes Caused These To Collapse Now Look Like This
The Alex Jones Show
Uploaded on September 28 2020
Alex jones interviews David Icke after his speech to thousands in Trafalgar Square on September 26, was attacked by riot police storming the stage.
The Alex Jones Show
Uploaded on September 28 2020
Alex jones interviews David Icke after his speech to thousands in Trafalgar Square on September 26, was attacked by riot police storming the stage.
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