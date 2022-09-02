Liu Yanping Was Expelled From the Party & Public Office for Serious Violations of Discipline and Law

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https://gnews.org/post/p1g2t3c33
09/01/2022 Liu Yanping, the former Vice Minister of Public Security and former Secretary of the Discipline Inspection Commission of the Ministry of State Security, who attempted to repatriate Mr. Guo Wengui from the United States, has been expelled from the Party and public office for serious disciplinary violations