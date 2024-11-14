The Blue Ray of Creation’s Energetic Field: A Deep Dive into the Celestial Symphonies Awakening

Join me, Natalie, an Oracle of Original Creation, as we delve into the potent and radiant energies of the Blue Ray of Creation, exploring how the energetic field of this Ray transmutes lower vibrations, how it has an innate triggering effect on others, and also has a natural ability to hold sacred, safe space.





We'll review traits of starseeds and indigos, including empathic and clairvoyant abilities, and the challenges we face. I share some of my personal experiences and insights on the primordial wisdom and Cosmic Mother energies, offering guidance for those carrying the Blue Ray of Creation Energetic Field.





Learn (more) ways to harness this energy, navigate relationships, and embrace your unique mastery while transmuting lower astral (negative) energies, while holding space for All of the Sacredness within and upon Our Mother Earth.





00:00 Introduction to the Blue Ray Starseed

01:21 Tapping into the Brighid Energy

02:24 Welcome and Introduction to Natalie

03:14 Understanding Blue Ray Indigos and Starseeds

05:54 Exploring the Indigo Energy

07:42 The Blue Ray of Creation

11:32 Sacred Space and Triggering Others

17:56 Personal Experiences and Lessons

22:29 Living with the Blue Ray Energy

27:18 Conclusion and Final Thoughts





