Research Scientist Confirms Sterilants Added To Vaccines To Sterilize Africa - Dr. Andrew Wakefield In Studio

MIRRORED from The Alex Jones Show
Sep 9, 2022
https://theinfowar.tv/watch?id=631b9bcc6d410059a0d7efbe
Dr. Andrew Wakefield joins Alex Jones live in studio to discuss the release of his latest film to take on the medical mafia and vaccine industry, "Infertility: A Diabolical Agenda."
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.