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How to Install the D.Buzz Mobil, Tablet and Desktop PWA (App)
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10 views • August 12, 2021
How to Install the D.Buzz Mobil, Tablet and Desktop PWA (App)
Progressive Web Applications (PWA). They represent a path forward to merge native applications and web-based applications to provide greater functionality and uses well increasing decentralization.
D.Buzz now has its own PWA that you can install and use just like a native application on your phone, tablet, laptop or computer.
This is a short video overview of what PWA's are and how to install the D.Buzz PWA on your device today and make use of it!
Read the full announcement on @dbuzz here : https://peakd.com/hive-167922/@dbuzz/d-buzz-pwa-ready-for-download-and-uses-mobile-and-desktop-app
HIVEDEVS HIVE DAPP PWA DBUZZ
Progressive Web Applications (PWA). They represent a path forward to merge native applications and web-based applications to provide greater functionality and uses well increasing decentralization.
D.Buzz now has its own PWA that you can install and use just like a native application on your phone, tablet, laptop or computer.
This is a short video overview of what PWA's are and how to install the D.Buzz PWA on your device today and make use of it!
Read the full announcement on @dbuzz here : https://peakd.com/hive-167922/@dbuzz/d-buzz-pwa-ready-for-download-and-uses-mobile-and-desktop-app
HIVEDEVS HIVE DAPP PWA DBUZZ
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