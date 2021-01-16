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When you Get on a Roll; Keep Rolling. (Life is EASY) -- Just Avoid the Cliff
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0 view • January 16, 2021
There are such things as positive feedback loops, when you take action and do something successful, your next success comes a little bit easier, until the graph of your success goes logarithmic.
The same is true on the downside, where you fail little by little and then fall off the cliff. Encouragement to take positive action, And overcome inertia. Remember, an object in motion tends to want to stay in motion, whereas an object at rest wants to stay at rest.
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The same is true on the downside, where you fail little by little and then fall off the cliff. Encouragement to take positive action, And overcome inertia. Remember, an object in motion tends to want to stay in motion, whereas an object at rest wants to stay at rest.
Find me and subscribe on
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/re...
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rech...
Daily Motion: https://www.dailymotion.com/RechargeF...
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
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