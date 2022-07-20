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Richard Hirschman - WARNING EXTREMELY GRAPHIC! Structures Killing Injected 1 Year After Shot
High Hopes
High Hopes
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2561 views • July 20, 2022

Maria Zeee


July 19, 2022


WARNING: EXTREMELY GRAPHIC CONTENT!


Whistleblower and Embalmer Richard Hirschman joins us to share his findings from injected individuals, with evidence of huge structures growing inside of them and killing them even a year after their shots.


Richard also discusses that he has found this in the bodies of uninjected people who have had blood transfusions.


John O'Looney Interview:


https://zeeemedia.com/interview/john-olooney-hospitals-are-covering-up-baby-deaths-by-cremating-babies-themselves/


Infowars Episode:


https://zeeemedia.com/interview/microscopic-video-proves-covid-vax-contains-nanoparticles-that-colonize-in-the-human-body/


If you would like to support Zeee Media to continue getting the truth out to more people, you can donate via this link:


https://donate.stripe.com/6oEdUL2eF1IAdXibII


Website:


https://www.zeeemedia.com


Uncensored on Telegram:


https://t.me/zeeemedia


Dr. Zelenko has saved thousands of lives through his Z-Stack protocol, and has recently launched Z-DTox which he advises will help prevent blood clots, and help protect those with a compromised immune system, including those who have been vaccinated.


To order Dr. Zelenko's products today, visit the below link, and use referral code MARIAZEEE for 5% off your order:


https://zstacklife.com/?ref=MARIAZEEE


To prepare you and your household for food shortages, access survival supplies and more, visit our partner Survival Supplies Australia via the link below:


https://www.survivalsuppliesaustralia.com.au/?b7=zeeemedia


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1ctq5n-richard-hirschman-warning-extremely-graphic-structures-killing-injected-1-y.html


Keywords
healthvaccinevaxxedmedicineunvaxxeddeathsblood clotsshotinoculationnanotechblood transfusionsinjectioncovidinjectedjabbedmicroscopymaria zeeerichard hirschmanembalmeradverse effects vaccine injurieshuge structuresgrowing inside person
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