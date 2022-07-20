Richard Hirschman - WARNING EXTREMELY GRAPHIC! Structures Killing Injected 1 Year After Shot

Maria Zeee





July 19, 2022





WARNING: EXTREMELY GRAPHIC CONTENT!





Whistleblower and Embalmer Richard Hirschman joins us to share his findings from injected individuals, with evidence of huge structures growing inside of them and killing them even a year after their shots.





Richard also discusses that he has found this in the bodies of uninjected people who have had blood transfusions.





John O'Looney Interview:





https://zeeemedia.com/interview/john-olooney-hospitals-are-covering-up-baby-deaths-by-cremating-babies-themselves/





Infowars Episode:





https://zeeemedia.com/interview/microscopic-video-proves-covid-vax-contains-nanoparticles-that-colonize-in-the-human-body/





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Dr. Zelenko has saved thousands of lives through his Z-Stack protocol, and has recently launched Z-DTox which he advises will help prevent blood clots, and help protect those with a compromised immune system, including those who have been vaccinated.





To order Dr. Zelenko's products today, visit the below link, and use referral code MARIAZEEE for 5% off your order:





https://zstacklife.com/?ref=MARIAZEEE





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Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1ctq5n-richard-hirschman-warning-extremely-graphic-structures-killing-injected-1-y.html



