Richard Hirschman - WARNING EXTREMELY GRAPHIC! Structures Killing Injected 1 Year After Shot

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Maria Zeee
July 19, 2022
WARNING: EXTREMELY GRAPHIC CONTENT!
Whistleblower and Embalmer Richard Hirschman joins us to share his findings from injected individuals, with evidence of huge structures growing inside of them and killing them even a year after their shots.
Richard also discusses that he has found this in the bodies of uninjected people who have had blood transfusions.
John O'Looney Interview:
https://zeeemedia.com/interview/john-olooney-hospitals-are-covering-up-baby-deaths-by-cremating-babies-themselves/
Infowars Episode:
https://zeeemedia.com/interview/microscopic-video-proves-covid-vax-contains-nanoparticles-that-colonize-in-the-human-body/
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Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1ctq5n-richard-hirschman-warning-extremely-graphic-structures-killing-injected-1-y.html