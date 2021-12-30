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Warning vaccine ! (Jasper Mader and Professor Jean-Bernard FOURTILLAN)
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74 views • December 30, 2021
https://rumble.com/vitrjt-warning-vaccine-.html?mref=6zof&;mrefc=2
ww.verite-covid19.fr
What is the origin of the Covid 19 virus?
Jasper Mader investigated with the collaboration of Professor Jean-Bernard FOURTILLAN.
Here are the answers to several essential questions that will help you understand the meaning and purpose of this false global health crisis ...
The website www.verite-covid19.fr is currently on standby, because Professor JB Fourtillan kindly "fired" us from the team.
For more information, we invite you to contact his lawyer: By email: [email protected] or tel: 06 24 22 79 20.
ww.verite-covid19.fr
What is the origin of the Covid 19 virus?
Jasper Mader investigated with the collaboration of Professor Jean-Bernard FOURTILLAN.
Here are the answers to several essential questions that will help you understand the meaning and purpose of this false global health crisis ...
The website www.verite-covid19.fr is currently on standby, because Professor JB Fourtillan kindly "fired" us from the team.
For more information, we invite you to contact his lawyer: By email: [email protected] or tel: 06 24 22 79 20.
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